-
$0.99
Rest House
-
$1
Humps in the garden
Humps in the garden Synopsis
In the small house at the hill, after each death of a close friend in the garden appears a strange hump. Every day there is more humps. Surprised in front of the gigantic hump which shows up that morning in the garden I’m looking at that strange world and thinking of such an interesting end…
Based on the same name story by Dino Buzati
-
Get Updates
Humps in the garden Synopsis
In the small house at the hill, after each death of a close friend in the garden appears a strange hump. Every day there is more humps. Surprised in front of the gigantic hump which shows up that morning in the garden I’m looking at that strange world and thinking of such an interesting end…
Based on the same name story by Dino Buzati